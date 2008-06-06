Ben Heck's One-Handed Controller Now On Sale

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

First announced back in October of last year, the Access Game Controller designed by technical wizard Ben Heckendorn for disabled gamers is finally ready for sale via eDimensional's website. The device, listed for use with the PlayStation 2, PS3, and PC, allows one-handed gamers modify the controller as they see fit via a series of circular modules containing face buttons, shoulder buttons, analogue sticks and a d-pad.

The controller can be preordered right now for $US 129.95, with a shipping target of 8-10 weeks. A portion of all proceeds goes towards Children's Hospital and Veterans Affairs Medical Centers.

New Access Controller Designed by Ben Heck [eDimensional's Product Page]

Comments

  • Kyuushi Guest

    As a life-long gamer who recently loss his use of the right arm due to a stroke (@ 19 yrs old) last year, I think this is a wonderful idea!

    Just that I think it would take some getting used to :-/

    How do you think it'll work for shooters?

