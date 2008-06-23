Bionic Commando Action Figure Spotted

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Spotted at the 2008 Licensing show held in New York a couple weeks back, this is a prototype of NECA's Nathan Spencer action figure, due in spring. Looks even more detailed than their Gears figures, which is saying something. No official details on it yet, but you can pass the time between now and the time you find out how much it costs by admiring the craftsmanship on those hot dogs wonderfully redesigned hydraulic arm cables.

[via Action-Figure, thanks Enycma!]

