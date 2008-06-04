Bionic Commando Multiplayer In Action



We got ample time with Bionic Commando's single player portion, but we weren't lucky enough to *ahem* join the "swinger's club" and shoot, punch and toss cars at our other bionically armed brethren. We did get a chance to go hands-on with Bionic Commando: Rearmed's four-player deathmatch, but the fully 3D re-imagining? Well, we're just stuck with imagining what it's like. The trailer sure helps! Hey, look! Colour!