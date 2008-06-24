BioShock was a big hit. But, the way lead programmer Chris Kline sees it, the game should've been a MISERABLE FAILURE. BioShock was first planned in early 2002 when its developer, the then Irrational Games, decided it needed a big AAA title. The idea was to make a System Shock 2 clone, but development on the game stopped for about two years. "The very first failure", recalls Kline, "was that we wanted to base this whole thing on System Shock 2. After a couple false starts, it wasn't until the E3 2006 demo that the team really had to think about things like making the game work and creating a "compelling user experience". Kline adds:

BioShock should've failed... In fact, it did fail a lot, over the course of time. A series of big mistakes and corrections and slipped ship dates, but all of these helped make it a good game... Some people think that constantly messing up, and pushing dates isn't a good way to make a game, but as far as I'm concerned it's the only way to make a good game.

Bungled development and repeated delays are your friends! Do not hate. Do not.

