BioWare Looking At PSP, Wii

BioWare have made a name for themselves on the PC. Xbox, too. These days, they're expanding on that with the Sonic RPG, which is in development for the DS. So they're definitely trying to branch out. Something that may well be set to continue, with BioWare's Mark Darrah telling Gamasutra:

Yeah, we're looking into Wii and PSP as a company, as well, but nothing's been decided, and nothing's been announced. And we are, from styles of games, we are trying to broaden our portfolio.

Jade Empire's Summer Party Games for the Wii? Don't rule it out!

