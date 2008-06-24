Blizzard JPG Puzzle Pieces Puzzle

Besides that frosty teaser teasing we-don't-know-yet, a couple pieces of art have been fished out of the directory of the Blizzard splash screen. The JPGs are titled "04" and "15." Want to hear how kurazy theories are getting about these? Tipster zzino202 writes: "if u go with the 232309 theory... then 04 and 15 are the letters D and O... people are hoping it spells out diablo eventually lol." Laugh out loud, indeed! But hey, we dunno, you dunno, but those reading way too much into things like JPG titles want to know. Maybe they're right, maybe they're wrong and just getting way too excited about Wrath of the Lich King. WHO KNOWS!

(Well, pretty sure Blizzard does. Good for Blizzard.)