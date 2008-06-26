Blizzard Splashwatch - Day Three

Dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun SPLASH! *boom* Ah-ah! He'll save every one of us! It's day three of staring at Blizzard's slowly evolving splash page and fighting over whether or not they're going to announce Diablo III, and while it certainly could still be the return of old shard-head, several popular theories have now been blown out of the ice water. The new rune there on the bottom? That's the Protosss symbol from StarCraft, leading me to believe that they are going a similiar route to last year's showcasing of the various properties over the years before revealing the new one, which would mean all the speculation based on the symbols means absolutely nothing now.

They've also uploaded another portion of the puzzle-piece picture, this time numbered 23. With 'W' being the 23rd letter of the alphabet, the popular theory that the picture numbers would end up spelling out Diablo 3 is also shot, unless they've got Barbara Walters announcing it. "Ladies and gentlemen, I present you with Diobwo 3!"

Here's what the hidden picture is looking like so far: If it's Barbara Walters in a purple fur hoodie the Diablo theorists are still on track to win this one!