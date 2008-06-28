Blizzard Splashwatch Day 5.5: The Runes Are A'Glowin

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Looks like that image you folks were pouring into our tips email all day was indeed a fan-made fake! This is the latest Blizzard splash page, ice5andahalf.jpg, indicating that ice6.jpg is on its way, more than likely to coincide with this morning's opening ceremonies of the Blizzard Worldwide Invitational in Paris. The runes are all aglow now in their pentagram-like configuration, and the eyes more intense than ever before.

What else has changed? The increased details around the eye area seem to rule out the Death Knight...the shape of the nose piece is wrong and there are no etched runes there. In fact, the whole thing feels more biological than anything, despite the straight line to the right where the cheek would be. Leaning towards Protoss now more than ever, though I wouldn't put it past Blizzard making a new Diablo image that coincided with the traits of the other two, just to throw us off.

We'll know for sure in a few hours! Until then we can only ponder the secrets the new winking smiley-face rune holds within. It's almost over folks!

