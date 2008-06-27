The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Blizzard Splashwatch Day Five - Death Knights, Protoss, And Purple Penguins

Once again Blizzard completely screws with my sleep schedule! After a day of cursing under my breath at all of the people sending in photoshatted pictures of the damned Diablo II box art superimposed over yesterday's splash, the latest splash image gives me the satisfaction of knowing all of it was in vain. This, my friends, is not the Diablo II box art. Between the eyes and the small bit between them, it is one of two things. A Protoss from Starcraft, or the Death Knight from Wrath of the Lich King.

Hit the jump for comparison pictures and decide for yourself, and get a look at the full secret pic revealed!

Comments

  • W3A53L Guest

    I'm thinking it is probably for the WotLK cinematic. Like when SCII was announced the first thing shown was the nice opening cinematic.
    The face in the splashpage definately looks like Arthas, and the new Deathknight class uses runes...

    I think the penguin is just a cool little easter egg for the people looking entirely too closely!

    0
  • godzchozen Guest

    I hate blizzard so much right now, i mean they do it on purpose, they abuse their fanbase. They know we want Diablo 3 right, and instead of just being like yeh nah its not happening, whatever, they Go and hype up something that they know ppl will automatically think is Diablo 3, only to shut them down? How is that good marketing? at all? If anything this is only going 2 dissapoint...

    Well done blizzard, well done

    0
  • JP Dyno Guest

    I disagree. I still think it could be Diablo III. That dip between the eyes could easily be part of some sort of demon artwork. it doesnt EXACTLY match either character you've pointed out. I reserve judgment.

    0
  • Enrico Guest

    Bah..they obviously prefere another warcraft rather than a much more awaited Diablo III. Why? Because they probably need to add some fuel\hype to that awful mmorpg..

    Bah..anyway I won't buy another warcraft, that's for sure

    0
  • Toolboy Guest

    It has definitely got something to do with the Stracraft II.

    The symbol at about 7 o'clock is the Protoss symbol which can be seen on the starcraft II site.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles