Blizzard Splashwatch: Final

What the hell, Blizzard? All of that teasing, all of those runes, and here it is, the Diablo III splash page. No fancy transition from the ice to this, just wham, bam, thank you fans. Oh well. At least we can still have fun figuring out what the penguin and Lost numbers signify.

I think the penguin stands for hope!

