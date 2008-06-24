Blizzard Website Teasing Something Cold

If the Blizzard web page were a real world location it would be completely surrounded by Kotaku readers, as evidenced by the fact that we've received a ton of tips pointing us to the new splash image at said site, seen above in all its pristine glory. It appeared over the weekend as if willed by magic (CSS), teasing visitors who found themselves staring into its icy depths.

So what the hell does it all mean? Ice with barely legible runes certainly sounds like Wrath of the Lich King, though outside of some hidden features or perhaps an official release date I can't imagine why they'd tease that. Many of you seem to think it's Diablo III: Diablo on Ice. Me? I'm going to go for those bearded bad boys who come from the land of the ice and snow, World of Lost Vikings. Hopefully we'll know by this weekend, when the Blizzard Worldwide Invitational does Paris. Until then, let the speculation fly!