Blizzard Website Teasing Something Cold

If the Blizzard web page were a real world location it would be completely surrounded by Kotaku readers, as evidenced by the fact that we've received a ton of tips pointing us to the new splash image at said site, seen above in all its pristine glory. It appeared over the weekend as if willed by magic (CSS), teasing visitors who found themselves staring into its icy depths.

So what the hell does it all mean? Ice with barely legible runes certainly sounds like Wrath of the Lich King, though outside of some hidden features or perhaps an official release date I can't imagine why they'd tease that. Many of you seem to think it's Diablo III: Diablo on Ice. Me? I'm going to go for those bearded bad boys who come from the land of the ice and snow, World of Lost Vikings. Hopefully we'll know by this weekend, when the Blizzard Worldwide Invitational does Paris. Until then, let the speculation fly!

  • Scott Ferrell Guest

    After analyzing all three images so far, the first one reveals a FAL rune in the upper left position. The 2nd image revealed a 2nd rune HEL in the upper right and the 3rd image today revealed a Vex rune in the lower left. Notice also that there are 2 empty spots remaining and the shape makes a pentagram. Whatever it is, it has something to do with the Diablo Universe.

    Scott Ferrell

