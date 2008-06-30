Blizzard Worldwide Invitational: The Blizzard Museum Show Diablo 3 Concept Art

by Lesley Smith

Ever since the Blizzard Museum opened at Blizzard's HQ earlier this year, it has captured the attention of fans around the world and in a prominent position on the second floor of the WWI is a scaled down version which not only takes attendees on a trip back into the past, it also offers some hints at what is to come, with new artwork for Diablo III (which appeared mysteriously right after the opening ceremony) and the latest concept art for Wrath.

Wallspace is given to the three major IPs along with Blizzards older games that even the most hardened Diablo fan might not of heard of, titles like The Lost Vikings and Battle Chess II. Between each section are large flat screen TVs showing looped movies for World of Warcraft and their other projects. Everything is here, from the novels to the artbooks and prints of the individual coverart for all their games. There's even a replica of an orc and wolf statue which fans might recognise as identical to one that appeared on eBay a couple of months ago and a scaled down version of the one on Blizzard's campus.