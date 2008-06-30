The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Blizzard Worldwide Invitational: 'There Is No Penguin Level'

by Lesley Smith

So the splash screen mystery has been solved, at least on the surface but embedded underneath the screen was a second file - a CSS file containing of all things an evil-looking purple penguin. As of writing, the reasons for this bird's inclusion. Fans of World of Warcraft instantly linked the bird to Wrath of the Lich King, especially as images of a penguin pet — believed to either be the WWI pet or one from the Collector's Edition of the next expansion — has been circulating on the interweb for nearly a month.

Journalists have been just as perplexed, even asking Jay Wilson about it during the EU press conference. Even he seemed genuinely unaware of why it was there. I made a point of asking both the EU and US PRs about the splash screen only to be answered with cagey denials, 'I don't knows' and the instant classic 'There is no penguin level'. But why go to so much trouble to place a hidden file if it didn't hold some significance? Theorists are going nuts and while the official word is still 'this is Diablo III's day', Blizzard could still announce something at tonight's closing ceremony.

The question of the penguin is certainly something to be asked at this afternoon's interviews. We'll be sure to let you know if and when the mystery surrounding this ugly, hunchbacked bird is solved.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles