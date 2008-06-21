Bloggers of the Caribbean

To: Bash

From: Crecente

It's Friday night and I'm spending it waiting to board a plane back to Denver from Los Angeles. It was a pretty exciting week spent looking at the offerings that will be shown at this year's E3 next month. It may not quite be the same calibre of games that were shown last year, because, well last year was insane. But we've got some very interesting triple-As headed our way.

Tomorrow morning I fly with the family to Miami and then Sunday we board a ship to cruise around the Caribbean for a week. I've sweet-talked MTV's Stephen Totilo to guest edit on the site during my one-week vacation. Despite his insane schedule, he was kind enough to agree to fill in for me as I sleep... lots. I left the key for Kotaku Tower under that flower box next to the shed in case he asks. Oh and I think the ban hammer maybe under my bed... or in the laundry basket. Feel free to swing it around a bit when I'm oot and aboot.

Have fun, talk to you in a week!

PS. I'll say hi to the pirates for you.

