Blood Bowl Makes Medieval Football Appealing

This is how you skirt the NFL licence, folks. Ogres, orcs, dwarves and humans settling their differences on the gridiron, an emphasis on violence, and cheerleaders that look Ren Faire appropriate. Blood Bowl may represent most of what I forcibly reject in my games — medieval fantasy, a turn-based dice game foundation, football — but if this teaser trailer is anything to go by, I may be picking up my first football game since NFL 2K1.