This is how you skirt the NFL licence, folks. Ogres, orcs, dwarves and humans settling their differences on the gridiron, an emphasis on violence, and cheerleaders that look Ren Faire appropriate. Blood Bowl may represent most of what I forcibly reject in my games — medieval fantasy, a turn-based dice game foundation, football — but if this teaser trailer is anything to go by, I may be picking up my first football game since NFL 2K1.
Blood Bowl Makes Medieval Football Appealing
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
holy crap i might actually like a computer generated sport game!
fuckin hell ps3, is the playstation going to get this game?
i love xbox i love the controllers but seeing as they are fulty im on that i got a ps3 becuase its reliable and more powerful boat.
To bad the guys in charge of playstation can't work out that we want good games not shit like virtually sitting in your room looking at virtual trophies.