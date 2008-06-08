The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Boo-Hoos for The Who

One comment from a huge interview with The Who's Pete Townshend indicates that half of The Who's seminal album "Who's Next" will likely never end up on Rock Band. That's the deductive reasoning of a fan belonging to both The Who and Rock Band's official forums.

Commenter obsoleteshock on the Rock Band Forums read through a lengthy interview with Townshend and saw that the master copies for "an entire side" of Who's Next have been stolen, apparently. "Someone, somewhere, has it in a cupboard and is waiting for us to die? What then?" Townshend laments.

Yeah, Pete we're sorry and all but what about the gamers, mmkay? Without masters, that means no 5.1 DVD-Audio remix which means no Rock Band DLC. And obsoleteshock reasons that since "Won't Get Fooled Again" is out, the missing side is Side 1. That means classics like "Bargain" and "Baba O'Reilly" are not coming down the pipe, but perhaps "Behind Blue Eyes" will.

Who fans on the board were really looking forward to the former two, and are serving up resentment to Harmonix for not being clear about which songs they could count on. No one knows what it's like to be the bad man, to be the sad man ...

Dropping the Who's Next Bomb: A Sad, Sad Day

