Brace Yourself For This PSP

Spotted in Akihabara retailer Toranoana and burned into your brain forever! That PSP is covered with stickers and running a demo for PC ero-game Dokodemo suki shite itsudemo suki shite ("Love me wherever, Love me whenever"). Keep in mind that this game is for the PC and not the PSP, and the shop created this sticker covered PlayStation Portable to promote this computer game. It's working!

Full display after the jump.

「今、時代は痛ゲーム機ですヨネ！」 [Akiba Blog NSFW]