Brain Age Gets Japanese Adult Video Homage

We're not really surprised that Brain Age got a dirty movie, we're just surprised it's taken so long! Originally released in Japan as Touhoku Daigaku Mirai Kagakugijutsu Kyoudoukenkyuu Centre Kawashima Ryuuta Kyouju Kanshuu Nou o Kitaeru Otona no DS Training, the DS game was a smash hit back in 2005 and 2006. This August, naughty video company Moodyz is releasing adult video parody Chinpo o Kitaeru Otona no Ingenware Training (or "Dick Drilling Adult's Lewd Word Self Training"). The DVD stars Moodyz actres Hikaru Wakana (her blog, maybe NSFW), and the box features a label that says this DVD is for "One Player" and that "Ultimated Continues Are Possible".

For those, who haven't seen the Japanese box art for the original Brain Age and its sequel, click here and here.

NDS「脳トレ」のパロディAVが登場！ [Hatimaki]