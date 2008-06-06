The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Breaking: First GTA IV Episodic DLC To Come To Xbox 360 In Q1 09

The first installment of downloadable content for Grand Theft Auto IV on Xbox 360 will be a full extra "episode," and is set to hit in the first quarter of 2009, Take-Two CEO Ben Feder revealed on the company's call to investors today. Take-Two's fiscal year starts in November.

Feder declined to provide any further details, but now we know the DLC is forthcoming for Xbox 360. No mention was made of PS3 DLC.

"The 2009 release of this highly anticipated episode will provide better balance among top titles," said Feder. When questioned by an analyst, Feder said, "The reason we moved it is more about portfolio balance than anything else... the delay is not about development issues."

