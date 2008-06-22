Bungie Screenshots Verify 'Chill Out' Remake

We linked to last week's MLG San Diego coverage that unveiled the remake, for Halo 3, of Halo:CE's popular "Chill Out" map. Bungie has now dropped two screenshots of "Cold Storage" and they're muuuuuch better quality (read: higher res than cell phone vid of a projection screen.) One's above. Full resolution after the jump.
Bungie Weekly Update 6/20 [Bungie, via Xbox 360 Fanboy]
