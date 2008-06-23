Butt Touching DS Game Trailer Clip (Plus Non-Touching PSP One)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Back in April, we brought word that saucy manga/anime To LOVEru was getting not just a DS game, but also a PSP game. Above is the trailer for the DS version, which features touch pen butt touching. If you can stomach that clip (congrats for that!), hit the jump for the PSP version, which obviously doesn't. Both games are rated 15 and up in Japan.

