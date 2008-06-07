Buy MGS4, Get This MGS4...Shopping Bag?

Your first thoughts may be that the Metal Gear Solid 4 marketing juggernaut maaaay have gone a step too far this time. The offer? Buy a gunmetal or regular MGS4 bundle in Japan and (while stocks last!) you get this...bag. It's one of those cotton, canvas-y type bags that you all should be using to throw your groceries in instead of plastic bags. Which may sound boring, but seeing as it's big enough to hold a PS3 box in, it's also mighty practical! After all, most gaming trinkets are just junk to clutter your shelves with. It's nice seeing one you can not only use on a day-to-day basis, but is environmentally conscious to boot!

ＫＯＮＡＭＩ、「MGS4」いよいよ来週発売!最新トレーラーを公開 [Game Watch]