Buy MGS4, Get This MGS4...Shopping Bag?

Your first thoughts may be that the Metal Gear Solid 4 marketing juggernaut maaaay have gone a step too far this time. The offer? Buy a gunmetal or regular MGS4 bundle in Japan and (while stocks last!) you get this...bag. It's one of those cotton, canvas-y type bags that you all should be using to throw your groceries in instead of plastic bags. Which may sound boring, but seeing as it's big enough to hold a PS3 box in, it's also mighty practical! After all, most gaming trinkets are just junk to clutter your shelves with. It's nice seeing one you can not only use on a day-to-day basis, but is environmentally conscious to boot!
ＫＯＮＡＭＩ、「MGS4」いよいよ来週発売!最新トレーラーを公開 [Game Watch]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink