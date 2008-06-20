Caffeinated Games' First Project, Farmlands

Industry vet and SOCOM lead tools designer Greg Chudecke recently founded his own indie game company, Caffeinated Games, and today announced his first project, a PC card and board game titled Farmlands.

It sounds a little bit like Monopoly, but with farms, as the game's primary object is to raise your net worth by building farms and planting crops on the board, collecting tolls from players who land there, and battling for control of the amber waves of grain with other farmers through slot machine minigames. There also looks to be a supernatural element to it too, though, with spirits and creatures afoot.

The cards, featuring items and seeds and stuff like that, are used to plant crops or add stat boosts during combat. You build your deck up by completing maps. The cool bit is that there's also a story behind the gameplay, with its own single-player mode, featuring the siblings William and Ruby and some strange dreams they start having when their mother falls ill. Dreams about cornfields, maybe?

No ship dates yet - Chudecke says on the game's official site that he's hoping for a year-end release, but that Farmlands will drop "when it's done". Full announcement and screens after the jump.