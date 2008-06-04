The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Call Of Duty 4: Ten Million Served

We think of games that sold a bagillion copies over the past few years, we think Halo 3. GTA IV. Wii Play. We don't normally think Call of Duty 4 (probably because its marketing didn't beat us to within an inch of our lives), but hey, maybe we should. As of today, Activision are reporting that they've sold ten million copies of Infinity Ward's materpiece. Ten. Million. They wouldn't/couldn't divulge the breakdown by console, but did say it had been "most successful" on 360.

'Call of Duty 4' hits 10 million units sold [CNET]

  • petey Guest

    poor Infinity Ward, having their money stolen by those miserable filthy rich pirates.

