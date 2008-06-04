Call Of Duty 4: Ten Million Served

We think of games that sold a bagillion copies over the past few years, we think Halo 3. GTA IV. Wii Play. We don't normally think Call of Duty 4 (probably because its marketing didn't beat us to within an inch of our lives), but hey, maybe we should. As of today, Activision are reporting that they've sold ten million copies of Infinity Ward's materpiece. Ten. Million. They wouldn't/couldn't divulge the breakdown by console, but did say it had been "most successful" on 360.

