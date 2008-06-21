Call Of Duty 5: First Trailer



Well, here you go. Our first look at Call of Duty: World At War. There's World War Two, explosions, American soldiers running around shooting bad guys. It all looks very nice, very moody, very well-lit. Before you start: we know, yes, it might not bring the Infinity Ward Shit like Infinity Ward did, but can we have one CoD5 post go by where people can at least give developers Treyarch the benefit of the doubt? It'd make a pleasant change. Thanks.