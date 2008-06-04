Capcom Giving Neopets The Puzzle Quest Treatment

Capcom, Neopets, and Puzzle Quest creators Infinite Interactive are teaming up to deliver a new Neopet title to the Nintendo Wii, DS, and PC this holiday season, Neopets Puzzle Adventure. It combines the cute collectibility of Neopets characters with...puzzles...and quests. Rather than the Bejewelliabaise we are used to in the PQ universe, the Neopets puzzles will be based on the classic board game Reversi.
Capcom is working to expand the breadth of our catalog to gamers of all ages in North America and Neopets is a perfect brand for us to bring to casual and family gamers," said Germaine Gioia, senior vice president, licensing, Capcom Entertainment. "Combining Capcom's experience, the rich world of Neopets, and Infinite Interactive's skills in the puzzle/adventure genre makes a perfect match."
It sounds like a terrifyingly addictive mix actually, and I personally know several combination Puzzle Quest / Neopet addicts that are probably hyperventilating as they read this. Add the fact that the games will feature unlockable codes for exclusive items on the Neopets website, various mini-fames, and 150 different petpets, and this is a game that has already sold several thousand copies. Hit the jump for the full scoop.
CAPCOM® AND NEOPETS® PARTNER TO INTRODUCE NEW MULTI-PLATFORM PUZZLE ADVENTURE GAME
Neopets® Puzzle Adventure Coming for Nintendo® Platforms and PC This Winter
SAN MATEO, Calif. and LOS ANGELES— June 3, 2008— Capcom® Entertainment, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, and Nickelodeon® Kids and Family Group's Neopets®, the most engaging tween virtual world on the internet (http://www.neopets.com), announced today a partnership to develop a new multi-platform puzzle adventure game, Neopets Puzzle Adventure (working title), for the Wii™, Nintendo DS™ and PC this holiday season. Based on the deep storylines of Neopets, Neopets Puzzle Adventure is a new puzzle game being developed by Capcom and Infinite Interactive, developers of Puzzle Quest™.
"As part of Neopets' strategy to extend the property into a multiplatform brand, we are continuously giving our audiences new ways to play on and off of the site," said Kyra Reppen, Senior vice president and general manager, Neopets. "Our partnership with Capcom provides a new form of game play for Neopets that is relevant to the platforms our audience is using, and that complements the game play on the site."
Set to launch on the three systems this holiday season, Neopets Puzzle Adventure takes puzzle solving skills to new levels with a unique Neopets spin. Based on the classic board game, "Reversi", Neopets Puzzle Adventure, is a robust and fully integrated Neopets experience as it includes 150 different quests across vast Neopian lands, a variety of the most popular customizable Neopets to choose from, and several fun mini-games to add depth and fun to the gameplay. As a bonus to Neopets fans, players will be able to earn codes throughout the game that connect back to the Neopets site by achieving certain goals throughout the DS, Wii or PC game. These unique codes will allow players to unlock exclusive items back in their virtual world on neopets.com.
Neopets Puzzle Adventure is the only multi-platform puzzle adventure console game based on the popular virtual, global community. For the Neopets fan, Neopets Puzzle Adventure is a must-have game with its intuitive "pick up and play" game play pattern and new never-before-seen areas in the Neopets universe to explore. Neopets Puzzle Adventure will incorporate several different mini-games, 150 petpets, as well as more than 300 items to equip various Neopet characters, recipes, treasures, awards and more.
