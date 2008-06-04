Capcom Giving Neopets The Puzzle Quest Treatment

Capcom, Neopets, and Puzzle Quest creators Infinite Interactive are teaming up to deliver a new Neopet title to the Nintendo Wii, DS, and PC this holiday season, Neopets Puzzle Adventure. It combines the cute collectibility of Neopets characters with...puzzles...and quests. Rather than the Bejewelliabaise we are used to in the PQ universe, the Neopets puzzles will be based on the classic board game Reversi.

Capcom is working to expand the breadth of our catalog to gamers of all ages in North America and Neopets is a perfect brand for us to bring to casual and family gamers," said Germaine Gioia, senior vice president, licensing, Capcom Entertainment. "Combining Capcom's experience, the rich world of Neopets, and Infinite Interactive's skills in the puzzle/adventure genre makes a perfect match."

It sounds like a terrifyingly addictive mix actually, and I personally know several combination Puzzle Quest / Neopet addicts that are probably hyperventilating as they read this. Add the fact that the games will feature unlockable codes for exclusive items on the Neopets website, various mini-fames, and 150 different petpets, and this is a game that has already sold several thousand copies. Hit the jump for the full scoop.