Capcom Licence Unreal Engine For Second Western-Developed Project

Capcom are all aboard that Unreal train. Having licensed the Unreal Engine 3.0 in February for use on a title being developed in North America (Dead Rising 2?), they've today licensed the engine for use in a second project, this one being worked on in Europe. No idea what that one could be (maybe a new IP!), but that's not the point! The point is a lot of Japanese developers talk about trying harder in the Western market. It's nice being reminded there's at least one doing something about it.

OSAKA, JAPAN (June 25, 2008) — Capcom Co., LTD., a leading developer and publisher of video games, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to licence Unreal Engine 3 from Epic Games, Inc. This is the second agreement between Capcom and Epic Games on licensing Unreal Engine 3.

"Unreal Engine 3 is a perfect fit for this project being developed in Europe, and is capable of ensuring a high-quality game experience. Not only does the development team have thorough knowledge of Unreal Engine 3, the general versatility of Unreal Engine 3 will fully meet the requirements particular to this project", said Keiji Inafune, Managing Corporate Officer, R&D Management Group of Capcom. "Unreal Engine 3 comes with a wide variety of functions required for next-generation game development, and it provides ease of use. On top of that, one of the major advantages is the well-established support system. We are delighted to enter into this licence agreement, and have strong backup by Epic Games. With Unreal Engine 3, we can expect high development efficiency as well as high creativity within the development team."

"We're very excited that Capcom has, once again, chosen to use Unreal Engine 3 for one of their upcoming games," said Mark Rein, vice president, Epic Games. "Capcom is a legendary company in our industry and it is an honour to be able to work with them."