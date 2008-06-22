Capcom: Major RE5 Announce is Not Exclusive Xbox Deal

This sounds like it'll dog Resident Evil 5 right up to the release date. We had Capcom/RE5/Microsoft exclusivity rumours going back to February and they were shot down then. Well, Videogaming247 this past week said a little birdie told them Capcom had "some big things to reveal at E3", in mid-July. PlayStationLifeStyle.net citing "from what I have been told" said that Microsoft had offered wads of lucre to get an exclusive crack at it a month ahead of Sony. Christian "Sven" Svensson knocked it down over on Capcom Unity. "The assertion is false. RE5 is a multiplatform release that fits with our oft-stated crossplatform strategy".

GayGamer notes that Svensson doesn't say which assertion is false — an offer of cash, or Capcom accepting — but "multiplatform release", means what it says, and thats moot. Also doesn't knock down the "big things" rumour about E3 but then, saying big things will be announced at that show is like saying a boxing match will feature people hitting each other in the face real hard.

Any Word if This is True or Not? [Capcom Unity, via GayGamer]