The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Capcom: Major RE5 Announce is Not Exclusive Xbox Deal

This sounds like it'll dog Resident Evil 5 right up to the release date. We had Capcom/RE5/Microsoft exclusivity rumours going back to February and they were shot down then. Well, Videogaming247 this past week said a little birdie told them Capcom had "some big things to reveal at E3", in mid-July. PlayStationLifeStyle.net citing "from what I have been told" said that Microsoft had offered wads of lucre to get an exclusive crack at it a month ahead of Sony. Christian "Sven" Svensson knocked it down over on Capcom Unity. "The assertion is false. RE5 is a multiplatform release that fits with our oft-stated crossplatform strategy".

GayGamer notes that Svensson doesn't say which assertion is false — an offer of cash, or Capcom accepting — but "multiplatform release", means what it says, and thats moot. Also doesn't knock down the "big things" rumour about E3 but then, saying big things will be announced at that show is like saying a boxing match will feature people hitting each other in the face real hard.

Any Word if This is True or Not? [Capcom Unity, via GayGamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles