Capcom USA Not So Interested In Resident Evil 0

That Resident Evil 4 Wii port did some good business for Capcom. So the Resident Evil 0 Wii port makes sense! So why not bring that Japan-only Wii port to the US? Well, Capcom USA doesn't want it, it seems. Like, really doesn't want it. Capcom exec Christian Svensson explains:

Nothing is ever final, but we've been asked twice if we've wanted to bring it Westward and twice we've declined.

Yeah, would any American Wii owners actually buy it if Capcom ever did decide to port it? Sure a few would, but...

Capcom USA Declines [Capcom BBS via Go Nintendo]