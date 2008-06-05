Casual Gamers? Serious Business

Casual gamers want better! Their expectations are becoming high says Ubisoft. According to the company's Games For Everyone executive producer Pauline Jacquey, it's competitors that are raising the stakes. Says Jacquey:

When you're reaching out to somebody who plays one or two games a year, it's very easy. You don't need to follow the rules of previous markets. But as they play more and competitors emerge, you have to rethink the way you do the games. The casual audience is becoming more demanding, for sure, and we need to make sure we're proving more than what they're anticipating... Young girls, for instance, are now used to games that are made just for them - and have started thinking they want something better.