The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Clone Wars On DS: Like Ninja Gaiden, With Jedi

While the Wii's Clone Wars game fails to even light my excitement furnace's pilot light, the DS game is sounding much more promising. Mostly because of this:

Jedi Alliance is designed, from the ground up, as a stylus driven game. Player movement, combat, Force powers and puzzle solving all driven by the stylus. The unique form factor of the DS has given us a great opportunity for the first time ever to give players direct control of the Lightsaber.

So Ninja Gaiden/Phantom Hourglass, but with Jedi? That'd be lovely, thanks. Another neat addition to the game is drop-in, drop-out co-op play: you'll always be fighting with an AI opponent, and at any time a friend can jump in and assume the role of the "partner". Oh, and you can play as Kit Fisto. Which should really be the game's #1 selling-point, but then, who am I to tell Lucasart's PR how to do their jobs.

Interview: Star Wars: The Clone Wars [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles