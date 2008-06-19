Clone Wars On Wii: Wagglesabers

Read this: "The promise of a Wii Lightsabre game has hung in the air since the Wii hit the shelves. We think this is the game that delivers on that promise". That's Ken Fox, from Krome Studios, developers of the upcoming Clone Wars game for the Wii. Excited? Cool those jets. He also says this: "We've tried to make the lightsabre control as intuitive and fun as possible. It's not a Lightsabre simulator, but when you swing your Wii remote left to right; your character does the same. You use the thumbstick on the nunchuck to move your character and swing the Wii remote to swing your Lightsabre". Wait, that doesn't deliver on the promise at all! Unless the promise was for yet another third-party action game based on a Star Wars story, only this time with waggle. Which it wasn't! More info on the game below, which is a must-read if you want to see a man use the word "lightsabre" 20 times in a single interview.

Interview: Star Wars: The Clone Wars [IGN]