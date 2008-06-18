CoD: World At War Debuts On GameTrailers TV Friday

It's time to remember which channel Spike TV is on your cable box this Friday as GameTrailers TV features a world-exclusive first look at the next game in the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: World at War. Developed by the people's second choice for CoD Treyarch, the game promises to redefine the WWII genre, which I really need to see to believe.

"Considering the incredible reception our hardcore gamer audience has given the GT Diamond Award-winning Call of Duty franchise, we are confident that they'll go crazy for this never-before-seen footage from Call of Duty: World at War", said Geoff Keighley, host of GTTV. "We are thrilled that Activision turned to GTTV to unveil this exclusive, reinforcing GameTrailers' tradition of bringing fans the best quality and most sought-after content".

This week's episode also features footage from The Lord of the Rings: Conquest and some sort of exclusive Star Wars dealie from LucasArts. As always, GameTrailers TV airs in the US on Friday night at 1am Eastern time.