Codemasters Online's free-to-play MMO ArchLord is technically getting a bit more free as the company readies the third free expansion pack, Episode 3: Spirits Awakening, which adds "up to 30% new game content". I am assuming they measured that out using suitably scientific methods. The update will introduce 3 new game zones, over 80 new skills, new ArchLord abilities, collectible armour sets, and a bunch of new enemies to thrash soundly about the head and neck, all of which adds up to more or less 30%. This pleases the Relfling.
Episode 3 is due to go live "in the coming weeks".
ArchLord Episode 3: Spirits Awakening adds a number of new features & free game content including:
• New game content - Up to 30% all-new game content
• All new zones - 3 new game zones for players to challenge
• New class skills - Over 80 new skills
• ArchLord abilities - New ruling ArchLord skills and abilities
• New armour & items - New collectible armour sets with unique stats
• New monsters & enemies - New monsters and zone bosses
Ed Relf, Director of Marketing, Codemasters Online commented, "We are pleased to be able to set out our exciting new expansion plans for ArchLord. As recently announced ArchLord is now more popular than ever with thousands of new players taking up the challenge every day to compete to become the games all-ruling leader! Episode 3 adds a significant amount of new content to what is already a leading free MMORPG and we look forward to delivering this free expansion to our players in the coming weeks."
ArchLord is a premier free online role-playing game allowing players to download and play the game for free with no monthly subscriptions or commitments. The online game challenges thousands of players each month to raise an army, to compete to become the game's all-ruling ArchLord and with it control of the entire game world impacting on the lives of thousands of players online.
