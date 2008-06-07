Codemasters Races GRID To Japan

UK developer Codemasters have set their sights on Japan, announcing a fully localised version of the recently released Race Driver: GRID heading to to Japanese shores this winter. While the game in it's current form already boasts a series of Japanese events complete with a Japanese speaking announcer, Codemasters will be adding more country-specific content and translating all of the text for the release. On top of the localisation, copies of the Japanese version of the game will also ship with a full version of Colin McRae: DIRT. The release marks Codemasters debut as a publisher in the country.
"The recent success of key western titles in Japan is indicative of the current trend where Japanese gamers are not only more aware of popular western gaming brands but actively seeking them out", continued Cousens. "With Race Driver: GRID set to be fully localised and arrive bundled with Colin McRae: DIRT, it is an opportune time for Codemasters to enjoy brand success in Japan".
Two games for the price of one should certainly get the Japanese market's attention. Best of luck, Codemasters!
RACE DRIVER: GRIDTM TO DRIVE CODEMASTERS'® PUBLISHING INTERESTS IN JAPAN.
JAPANESE EDITION OF HIT RACER NOW IN PRODUCTION
Race Driver: GRID™ the all-new exhilarating racing experience from Codemasters Studios, recently launched in the U.S. and throughout Europe to critical acclaim, is to be fully localised for release in Japan later this year, Codemasters® announced today.
One of the highest rated racing videogames of recent years†, Race Driver: GRID already features Japanese specific content, including Drift and Touge race events and locations that include Tokyo Shibuya, Yokohama and Haruna.
The PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft® editions of game will now be adapted to include Japanese speech and text throughout in readiness for its arrival in the market this winter.
"As Codemasters continues to gain significant ground in the global videogame business, the release of Race Driver: GRID in Japan will also see the arrival of the Codemasters brand as a publishing label in the market", said Rod Cousens, CEO, Codemasters. "We have pursued options in the market for some time and this announcement is but a first indication of our ambitions in that market".
On release, the Japanese edition of Race Driver: GRID will come complete with a full copy of the flagship off-road racer, Colin McRae: DiRT™. The dual offering is expected to be well received; earlier Race Driver and Colin McRae titles have enjoyed success in the market when published under licence.
