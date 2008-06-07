Codemasters Races GRID To Japan

UK developer Codemasters have set their sights on Japan, announcing a fully localised version of the recently released Race Driver: GRID heading to to Japanese shores this winter. While the game in it's current form already boasts a series of Japanese events complete with a Japanese speaking announcer, Codemasters will be adding more country-specific content and translating all of the text for the release. On top of the localisation, copies of the Japanese version of the game will also ship with a full version of Colin McRae: DIRT. The release marks Codemasters debut as a publisher in the country.

"The recent success of key western titles in Japan is indicative of the current trend where Japanese gamers are not only more aware of popular western gaming brands but actively seeking them out", continued Cousens. "With Race Driver: GRID set to be fully localised and arrive bundled with Colin McRae: DIRT, it is an opportune time for Codemasters to enjoy brand success in Japan".

Two games for the price of one should certainly get the Japanese market's attention. Best of luck, Codemasters!