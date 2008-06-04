The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Coldplay To Contribute To Guitar Hero's Demise

Coldplay are going to be in Guitar Hero. Coldplay. I'll give you a moment to emit a deep, remorseful sigh. As part of the promotional circus surrounding their latest album, the song "Violet Hill" will be made available as DLC for Guitar Hero III, though a date for its release has yet to be specified. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says of the song, in all seriousness, "It's not [all]about the piano shit". Come now, Activision. It wasn't enough to kill Guitar Hero, you now gotta whizz on its freshly-covered grave?

Coldplay to make 'Guitar Hero' debut [EW]

Comments

  • crotchdot @P.P.Bohner

    Awesome, currently I stop playing PS3 about an hour before I go to sleep to give my adrenaline level a chance to drop. Now all I have to do is play Guitar Hero and select a lullaby by Coldplay to ensure I drift off instantly. Seriously, though, who's gonna enjoy strumming once every ten seconds while some emo whines about not having a daddy that loved him?

    0
  • Rob Guest

    Bravo. I will actually play Guitar Hero now (maybe). There are too many unknown, unrelaxing, unfun, screeching tracks right now anyway. I've been waiting for a long time for some good tunes. Way to go Coldplay.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles