Come Back To EverQuest, Play For Free

Former EverQuest players, Sony Online Entertainment would like you to return to your roots. It's announced a new program called "Living Legacy," through which EQ subscribers with inactive accounts who left with all their bills in order can come back from now until the end of July - totally for free.

Returning players also get the EverQuest II: Rise of Kunark compilation plus bonus items at no cost, and they can keep it all if they convert to a paying subscription, and current players who bring in a friend get free game time when their subscription runs out.

SOE's also planned events and content for current and new players aimed at commemorating the games' almost ten-year lifespan. Hit the jump for the full announcement.