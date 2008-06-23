Complete Set List for Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Revealed

The list of songs in Guitar Hero: Aerosmith has been trickling out for about a month. Now VideoGamesBlogger has just posted a list of all 41 tracks. It looks like a typical four-hour rotation for WKRR-FM "Rock 92" of Asheboro, N.C. back in my sophomore year of high school. The non-Aerosmith tracks are bands the gang either toured with or are big fans of.

Not a huge fan of Aerosmith, but I don't hate them, so, there's no real do-want moment here for me — except then I see "She Sells Sanctuary", which has been an air-guitargasm going back to the days of velcro sneakers. But I've already got carpal tunnel coming on like a heart attack, and I'd probably spaz before getting to The Cult's classic.

The game releases August 6 in Australia. Full list after the jump:

Tier 1: "Getting the Band Together" (Nipmuc High School)

1. "All the Young Dudes" by Mott the Hoople (cover)

2. "Draw the Line" by Aerosmith

3. "Dream Police" by Cheap Trick

4. "Make It" by Aerosmith (re-recorded)

5. "Uncle Salty" by Aerosmith

Tier 2: "First Taste of Success" (Max's Kansas City)

6. "All Day and All of the Night" by The Kinks (cover)

7. "I Hate Myself for Loving You" by Joan Jett

8. "Movin' Out" by Aerosmith (re-recorded)

9. "No Surprize" by Aerosmith

10. "Sweet Emotion" by Aerosmith

Tier 3: "The Triumphant Return" (The Orpheum)

11. "Complete Control" by The Clash

12. "Livin' on the Edge" by Aerosmith

13. "Love in an Elevator" by Aerosmith

14. "Personality Crisis" by New York Dolls (cover)

15. "Rag Doll" by Aerosmith

Tier 4: "International Superstars" (Moscow)

16. "Bright Light Fright" by Aerosmith

17. "King of Rock" by Run-D.M.C.

18. "Nobody's Fault" by Aerosmith

19. "She Sells Sanctuary" by The Cult

20. "Walk This Way" by Run-D.M.C. featuring Aerosmith

Tier 5: "The Great American Band" (Half Time Show)

21. "Always on the Run" by Lenny Kravitz

22. "Back in the Saddle" by Aerosmith

23. "Beyond Beautiful" by Aerosmith

24. "Dream On" by Aerosmith (re-recorded)

25. "Hard to Handle" by The Black Crowes (cover)

Tier 6: "Rock N Roll Legends" (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

26. "Cat Scratch Fever" by Ted Nugent

27. "Mama Kin" by Aerosmith (re-recorded)

28. "Sex Type Thing" by Stone Temple Pilots

29. "Toys In The Attic" by Aerosmith

30. "Train Kept A Rollin" by Aerosmith

31. "Guitar Battle vs Joe Perry" by Joe Perry

Bonus Songs (The Vault)

32. "Combination" by Aerosmith

33. "Kings and Queens" by Aerosmith

34. "Let The Music Do The Talking" by Aerosmith

35. "Mercy" by Joe Perry

36. "Pandora's Box" by Aerosmith

37. "Pink" by Aerosmith

38. "Rats In The Cellar" by Aerosmith

39. "Shakin' My Cage" by Joe Perry

40. "Talk Talkin" by Joe Perry

41. "Walk This Way" by Aerosmith

