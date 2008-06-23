Complete Set List for Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Revealed

The list of songs in Guitar Hero: Aerosmith has been trickling out for about a month. Now VideoGamesBlogger has just posted a list of all 41 tracks. It looks like a typical four-hour rotation for WKRR-FM "Rock 92" of Asheboro, N.C. back in my sophomore year of high school. The non-Aerosmith tracks are bands the gang either toured with or are big fans of.
Not a huge fan of Aerosmith, but I don't hate them, so, there's no real do-want moment here for me — except then I see "She Sells Sanctuary", which has been an air-guitargasm going back to the days of velcro sneakers. But I've already got carpal tunnel coming on like a heart attack, and I'd probably spaz before getting to The Cult's classic.
The game releases August 6 in Australia. Full list after the jump:
Tier 1: "Getting the Band Together" (Nipmuc High School)
1. "All the Young Dudes" by Mott the Hoople (cover)
2. "Draw the Line" by Aerosmith
3. "Dream Police" by Cheap Trick
4. "Make It" by Aerosmith (re-recorded)
5. "Uncle Salty" by Aerosmith
Tier 2: "First Taste of Success" (Max's Kansas City)
6. "All Day and All of the Night" by The Kinks (cover)
7. "I Hate Myself for Loving You" by Joan Jett
8. "Movin' Out" by Aerosmith (re-recorded)
9. "No Surprize" by Aerosmith
10. "Sweet Emotion" by Aerosmith
Tier 3: "The Triumphant Return" (The Orpheum)
11. "Complete Control" by The Clash
12. "Livin' on the Edge" by Aerosmith
13. "Love in an Elevator" by Aerosmith
14. "Personality Crisis" by New York Dolls (cover)
15. "Rag Doll" by Aerosmith
Tier 4: "International Superstars" (Moscow)
16. "Bright Light Fright" by Aerosmith
17. "King of Rock" by Run-D.M.C.
18. "Nobody's Fault" by Aerosmith
19. "She Sells Sanctuary" by The Cult
20. "Walk This Way" by Run-D.M.C. featuring Aerosmith
Tier 5: "The Great American Band" (Half Time Show)
21. "Always on the Run" by Lenny Kravitz
22. "Back in the Saddle" by Aerosmith
23. "Beyond Beautiful" by Aerosmith
24. "Dream On" by Aerosmith (re-recorded)
25. "Hard to Handle" by The Black Crowes (cover)
Tier 6: "Rock N Roll Legends" (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)
26. "Cat Scratch Fever" by Ted Nugent
27. "Mama Kin" by Aerosmith (re-recorded)
28. "Sex Type Thing" by Stone Temple Pilots
29. "Toys In The Attic" by Aerosmith
30. "Train Kept A Rollin" by Aerosmith
31. "Guitar Battle vs Joe Perry" by Joe Perry
Bonus Songs (The Vault)
32. "Combination" by Aerosmith
33. "Kings and Queens" by Aerosmith
34. "Let The Music Do The Talking" by Aerosmith
35. "Mercy" by Joe Perry
36. "Pandora's Box" by Aerosmith
37. "Pink" by Aerosmith
38. "Rats In The Cellar" by Aerosmith
39. "Shakin' My Cage" by Joe Perry
40. "Talk Talkin" by Joe Perry
41. "Walk This Way" by Aerosmith
