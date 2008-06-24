The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Console War Has Changed, PS2 Declines In Old Age

Even as the current console generation marches on, PlayStation 2 sales and software both have kept reliably chugging like a newly-slimlined little Energizer Bunny. But Sony's fiscal 2008 annual report shows that both PS2 hardware and software have begun to demonstrate a decline.

Sony sold .98 million fewer PS2s than it did over last fiscal year, and PS2 software sales are down 39.5 million units year-over-year, too.

According to the report, Sony is planning on continuing decline for the PS2 in its ninth year since release. "However, on the back of worldwide hardware expansion, there are plans for a diversified portfolio of software titles to be released, and, thus, Sony will strive to maintain the scale of this business", said the company.

How are Sony's other platforms stacking up? Chart, and more delicious numbers, after the jump.

Still, though, PS2 software sales dominated over PS3 and PSP software, with almost three times as many units sold. Interestingly, it's the PSP that's sold more hardware than either the PS2 or PS3, moving a total of 13.89 million units, over four million more than last year.

PSP sold 55.5 million units of software, a small .8 million-unit bump over last year, putting it on par with PS3 software at 57.9 million units. PS3 software made a grand leap to reach that point, though, up 44.6 million units over last year.

Worldwide hardware unit sales (increase/decrease year-on-year ):

PS2: 13.73 million units (a decrease of 0.98 million units)
PSP: 13.89 million units (an increase of 4.36 million units)
PS3: 9.24 million units (an increase of 5.63 million units)

Worldwide software unit sales (increase/decrease year-on-year ):

PS2: 154.0 million units (a decrease of 39.5 million units)
PSP: 55.5 million units (an increase of 0.8 million units)
PS3: 57.9 million units (an increase of 44.6 million units)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles