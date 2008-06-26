The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Crave's ESA Departure Due To Impending Acquisition

Crave Entertainment president Michael Maas has commented on the publisher's recent exit from the Entertainment Software Association, adding that the publisher still plans to present at the E3 Media and Business Summit.

Maas told Kotaku that Crave left the ESA because the company is being sold. Music distribution firm Handleman Company currently owns Crave, after purchasing it for $AU 75.08 million in 2005.

"Crave's departure from ESA at this juncture is not a statement against the value provided by our longstanding membership, but rather was motivated by our need to focus on the impending sale of our company", said Maas. We will be re-evaluating our decision, hopefully in the near future. Crave still supports the goals and aims of ESA".

Maas' comments echo the statements of support for the organisation's goals stated by other publishers who have left the ESA, a list that now includes Activision, Vivendi, LucasArts and id. Yesterday, the ESA commented on Crave's departure, and today the organisation updated its official member list to reflect this most recent exit.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles