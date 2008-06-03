Crazy GTA IV Stunts

Sure, the video is a little on the long side and sure, it's pretty much the same three or four stunts over and over again, but! There are a couple neat tricks in here. The jumping out of a helicopter and landing in the swimming pool bit is rather impressive. Well, the first time.
Welcome to Grand Stunt Auto Show IV [Topless Robot]
