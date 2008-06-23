N'Gai Croal from Newsweek's Level Up, Stephen Totilo from MTV Multiplayer and Brian Crecente from Pirates of the Caribbean talk what we should expect from this year's E3 with Geoff Keighley. Interesting chat!
Crecente, Croal and Totilo Pre-3 Talk Part 1
I was watching that this morning, uh, relative to me anyway. They spelt Crecente's surname wrong...