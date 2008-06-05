Crysis Warhead Is Certainly Something

What's all this then? Awhile back developer Crytek filled for trademarks on a variety of Crysis-related names, among them Crysis Warhead, though back then we had no earthly clue as to what it was referring to. Well now we still have no earthly clue what it is referring to, but we can definitely tell you it is something terribly official if this image, which is appearing on the front page of the official Crysis website is any indication.

Is it one of the planned sequels to the original game? Perhaps a version of Crysis for consoles? A Broadway musical based on the events of the first game? I suppose they'll get around to letting us know when they damn well feel like it. Thanks to everyone who sent in the tip!