The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Crysis Warhead Is Certainly Something

What's all this then? Awhile back developer Crytek filled for trademarks on a variety of Crysis-related names, among them Crysis Warhead, though back then we had no earthly clue as to what it was referring to. Well now we still have no earthly clue what it is referring to, but we can definitely tell you it is something terribly official if this image, which is appearing on the front page of the official Crysis website is any indication.

Is it one of the planned sequels to the original game? Perhaps a version of Crysis for consoles? A Broadway musical based on the events of the first game? I suppose they'll get around to letting us know when they damn well feel like it. Thanks to everyone who sent in the tip!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles