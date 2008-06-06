The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Crysis Warhead Revealed

EA and Crytek invite PC gamers to go completely Psycho this fall in the newly announced Crysis Warhead, teased yesterday via CrysisTheGame.com. Developed with a focus on story and game performance, Warhead isn't so much a sequel as it is a parallel story, told from the point of view of Sergeant Sykes, codenamed Psycho, probably my favourite character from the first game. He'll have his hands full on the other side of the island while Nomad is doing his thing. New weapons and vehicles will be at his disposal, and the game will also feature new multiplayer content for those of you who enjoy killing each other.

"We were very pleased with the reception of Crysis from both gamers and media after our launch last year," said Cevat Yerli, CEO and President of Crytek. "That being said, one of the key principles of our studio is to always raise the bar. With Warhead, we are focusing on refining our storytelling and game performance, while also delivering more of the visually stunning graphics and immersive, free-roaming gameplay everyone loved in Crysis."

The game is the first to be developed at Crytek's new Budapest Studio using an enhanced version of the CryENGINE 2 tech. Hit the jump for the full release!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles