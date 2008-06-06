Crysis Warhead Revealed

EA and Crytek invite PC gamers to go completely Psycho this fall in the newly announced Crysis Warhead, teased yesterday via CrysisTheGame.com. Developed with a focus on story and game performance, Warhead isn't so much a sequel as it is a parallel story, told from the point of view of Sergeant Sykes, codenamed Psycho, probably my favourite character from the first game. He'll have his hands full on the other side of the island while Nomad is doing his thing. New weapons and vehicles will be at his disposal, and the game will also feature new multiplayer content for those of you who enjoy killing each other.

"We were very pleased with the reception of Crysis from both gamers and media after our launch last year," said Cevat Yerli, CEO and President of Crytek. "That being said, one of the key principles of our studio is to always raise the bar. With Warhead, we are focusing on refining our storytelling and game performance, while also delivering more of the visually stunning graphics and immersive, free-roaming gameplay everyone loved in Crysis."

The game is the first to be developed at Crytek's new Budapest Studio using an enhanced version of the CryENGINE 2 tech. Hit the jump for the full release!