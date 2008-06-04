Crytek Get All Mysterious Over Future Crysis Support

A few days back, Crysis developers Crytek announced that they were, apparently, cutting off support for the title. That the 1.3 patch that was supposed to be released would not be released. And that they were sorry. Cue loads of upset Crysis owners. But just what does that mean? I think their explanation for the patches cancellation is more interesting than the cancellation itself:

We are aware that this news will disappoint many of you, and we would like to apologise profusely. There is a good reason for this and we hope you understand when you hear more about the reasons why in the very, very near future.

That's awfully mysterious. Hopefully that "good reason" is genuinely a good reason, and there's nothing to worry about, because "we can't be arsed anymore" is not a "good reason".

So, What About Patch 1.3? [Crytek, via Blues News]