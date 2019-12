Heeeey, it's Jin Saotome! You remember Jin Saotome, right? Talented kid. Makes his own custom action figures, official licensing deals be damned. This is one of his latest gaming-related works, a member of Fallout's Brotherhood of Steel, circa Fallout 3. The gun's a bit too futuristic, but the guy himself? Totally nailed it.

Custom Fallout 3 Power Suit! [Jin Saotome, thanks Nicholas!]