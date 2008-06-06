Could have been longer, yes, and could have been from a zoom level where we could actually see what's going on, but beggars (and hey, those of us dying for this game are begging) just can not be choosers. Obviously the graphics have been the subject of an overhaul since the first game, but I'm expecting them to make good on the promise of an evolution in gameplay (more along the lines of Company of Heroes and, you know, the tabletop game) than in visuals.
Dawn Of War II Gameplay Footage
