To go with their preview trailer of the game, IGN recently spent some time with Relic and Dawn of War II, and came away with some new details on the game. Two of which are particularly exciting. The first: the campaigns won't be linear. Instead, you'll be able to jump in a ship and tackle them in the order of your choosing, ala KOTOR/Mass Effect. The second: you'll be abe to customise individual troops, not just the overall paint scheme of your army. With your forces split into squads, each squad leader will have his own distinct personality, and you'll be able to customise the appearance and equipment of his individual troops. Kind of like X-Com, and how you grew so attached to the little guys, only it's Warhammer 40K. Making it even awesomer.
Dawn Of War II: Non-Linear Campaign, Customisable Troops
