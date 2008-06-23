D&D Alignments in the TF2 World

Spot on and speaks for itself. I really can't disagree with a one of these. Plus it's nice to see Heavy as something other than the butt of a joke. He has feelings, too.
Full size version is at the link.
TF2 - D&D Alignment Chart [Halolz]
Spot on and speaks for itself. I really can't disagree with a one of these. Plus it's nice to see Heavy as something other than the butt of a joke. He has feelings, too.
Full size version is at the link.
TF2 - D&D Alignment Chart [Halolz]
LordCiego
Rules are made to be broken B/rother