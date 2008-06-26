Denis Dyack Tells Too Human Trolls 'Put Up Or Shut Up'

Silicon Knights bossman Denis Dyack is sick and tired of the Too Human bashing at popular gaming board NeoGAF. From the lowly rank and file to the very folks running the GAF circus, there's nary a Too Human thread to be found without its share of detractors. Dyack has, rather unwisely we think, issued a challenge to the teeming masses at the board, an attempt to... fuck if I know, but something Denis says is intended "to draw the digital line" between the SK haters and the faithful.

Those on board with reinterpreted Norse mythology and cyber-gods and giant glowing bears? Say you're "For". If you think the whole thing stinks of puerile fantasy and bad art? Consider yourself an "Against".

Dyack writes "When the game is released and everyone plays game all the speculation will be over. If I am wrong and gamers in general think the game is 'crap' then I am comfortable with getting tagged 'Owned by the GAF'". Every single other person who thinks or hopes the game will be an epic failure gets their own tag — "Owned by Too Human".

Yes, it's that sound of an idea. Unquantifiable and as ill-conceived as nearly any industry figurehead attempting to interact with or counteract the bad publicity of the internet's anonymous trolls.

I don't think I'll be weighing in with my own GAF username — my awful tag is just awful enough, thank you, mods — but I can't say I'm not a fan of the drama. Not sure how big a fan I am of Too Human, yet, though. In fact, I think I'll go play some Too Human, right now and sort that out.

Too Human - Stand and be counted [NeoGAF]